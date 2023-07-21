The insurance giant's ESG leadership is backed by substantial responsible investments reaching RMB849.9 billion ($118 billion), with a dedicated focus on green, inclusive and social themes.
The Chinese life insurer is blending fixed income stability with strategic private equity and alternative asset investments to overcome Asia’s low-interest-rate challenges.
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
The insurance group’s CIO sees steadfast development around trends like electric vehicles, robot automation, and renewable energy.
Family office managing over $10 billion for Indian software tycoon increases AI investments; decarbonization focused fund passes $1 billion target; NPS will allocate 65% of its assets in risky assets under new long-term asset allocation rules; and more.
The Chinese life insurance company believes that local expertise is important in identifying long-term investment opportunities under China’s carbon neutrality target.
The Rockefeller Foundation teams up with Bezos Earth Fund to catalyse private capital in Global South’s energy transition, while Ping An and Temasek also see opportunities in renewable energy storage.
Ping An names new co-CEO; former Ontario Teachers' executive takes on new role; BlackRock's China wealth management JV names new CIO; AIA hires group partnerships lead; GIC names deputy chairman; IFC appoints regional head in Asia; and more.
Ping An Group's head of international ESG highlighted the challenges of ESG investment in emerging markets, as well as China’s growing discussions on incoming international disclosure standards.
China’s largest insurer says it is insulated from the troubles in the country’s property sector after taking steps to cut its exposure to developers in recent years.
Australian central bank names first female chief; Temasek, Ping An executives join World Bank initiative; former GIC ESG analyst joins UBS AM; Schroders rejigs Asia leadership team; Northern Trust appoints HK head; and more.