The insurance giant's ESG leadership is backed by substantial responsible investments reaching RMB849.9 billion ($118 billion), with a dedicated focus on green, inclusive and social themes.
In partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices
The growth of index-based or passive investing is transforming the way investors approach markets, bolstering liquidity and widening access to global markets – marking a pivotal moment for the financial industry.
Capital is waiting and ready to be deployed in private equity and venture capital investments in Asia-Pacific after the challenging environment of 2022.
The country’s implicit backstop to all state-linked borrowers has stymied credit and risk analysis. Abandoning it will encourage proper risk management and better bond pricing.
US politician-led attempts to curb equity investment into China look set to struggle in the face of index providers raising the country in their index allocations over the next two years.
Investors are now being empowered to integrate ESG factors into their core investments in markets around the world by using the new S&P ESG Index Series.
Emerging-market equities still have room to rise, but EM bonds face potential problems that could scupper their rally, says Tai Hui, the fund house’s chief market strategist for Asia.
Negative rates have failed to spur domestic demand, and while institutions have been driven to invest more offshore, they now face other issues, says Mark Konyn of insurer AIA.
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and several local rating agencies – including China's Dagong – have agreed to consider environmental, social and governance issues when deciding on ratings.