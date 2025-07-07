Insurer FWD ticks up on Hong Kong trading debut
The company had shelved previous plans to go public in the financial hub.
Hong Kong insurer FWD Group ended its Hong Kong trading debut slightly higher Monday after a long-delayed initial public offering that raised $442 million.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.