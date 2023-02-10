The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
The Hong Kong-based insurer is seeking a replacement for Andreas Hoffmann, amid other senior staff moves in the sector in Asia.
AustralianSuper to raise UK investments; FWD increases stake in Malaysian unit; Indian pension fund manager eyes corporate bond investments; Korea Post chooses manager to manage PE mandate for insurance unit; and more.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Hong Kong's MPF investments gain from US equities; Singapore's MAS announces more incentives for single family offices; Hong Kong's insurers move one step closer to a risk-based capital regime; Roojai to acquire FWD General Insurance in Thailand; and more.
Former HKEX CEO Paul Chow dies; Ontario Teachers' head of Asia Pacific to step down; CPP Investments Asia team sees two changes; Prudential replaces CFO after code of conduct breach; FWD hires CFO from New York; and more
Ravi Menon gets another term with MAS; Prudential HK promotes Carrie Fu; FWD Group CFO to leave; Generali Vietnam appoints acting CEO; Franklin Templeton hires from BlackRock; and more.
AsianInvestor presents the top people moves for the first quarter of 2023. Most of these stories were exclusively broken by our news team.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund plans takes steps on voting rights in portfolio companies; Malaysia's EPF's investment income for 2022 drops from a year ago; Australian pension fund questions manager investment in India's Adani Group; and more.
Two Australian superannuation funds exploring merger; FWD takes stake in Malaysian life insurer; Hong Kong Investment Corporation gets board members; and more.
HKEX names structured products head; Vanguard Super chief steps down; FWD names new Singapore CEO; GAM Investments adds to Asian equities team; CBRE IM hires APAC logistics head; and more.