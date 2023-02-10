AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : fwd

Heather Ng
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
FWD Group makes third Hong Kong IPO bid
Joe Marsh
The Hong Kong-based insurer is seeking a replacement for Andreas Hoffmann, amid other senior staff moves in the sector in Asia.
FWD’s group CIO to exit
Staff Reporters
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 1
Staff Reporters
Former HKEX CEO Paul Chow dies; Ontario Teachers' head of Asia Pacific to step down; CPP Investments Asia team sees two changes; Prudential replaces CFO after code of conduct breach; FWD hires CFO from New York; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, June 2