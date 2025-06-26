Hong Kong insurer FWD confirms IPO plans to power pan-Asia expansion
After several postponed attempts, FWD Group is set to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, aiming to raise up to $512 million to fuel its growth across Asia.
FWD Group on Thursday confirmed plans for a share sale in Hong Kong that could raise up to $512 million, marking a milestone for the insurer’s pan-Asian expansion.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.