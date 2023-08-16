AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : hkex

Heather Ng
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
FWD Group makes third Hong Kong IPO bid
Staff Reporters
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 15