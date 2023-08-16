The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
Hostplus names co-deputy CIO; Azalea Investment Management CEO to retire; M&G Investments appoints new CFO; HKEX strengthens leadership team; and more.
CIC names new chairman; AustralianSuper bolsters London equities team; Manulife HK & SEA investment head exits; HKEX appoints sustainability chief; Prime Super announces leadership revamp; and more.
Building on an already impressive growth trajectory, the Hong Kong ETF market is becoming an increasingly attractive investment destination with a focus on innovation, new product launches, and regulatory enhancements.
Future Fund ex-deputy CIO joins Blue Owl; MSIM hires senior execs for Greater China, HK, and SE Asia; HKEX announces new chairman; Taiwan gets new FSC chairman; and more.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
Super SA appoints chief executive; HKEX to welcome new chairman; Franklin Templeton gets new Japan president; ART appoints strategic board members; Linklaters names new China managing partner; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
As Asia’s growing ETP market presents more opportunities, selecting the optimal products involves navigating issues beyond expense ratios. Institutional investors must consider an array of factors such as thematic exposure, taxation, and market liquidity to make fully informed choices.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's adoption of the ISSB's climate reporting standards is expected to improve ESG disclosures and provide clear and consistent insights into climate risks and opportunities.
HESTA hires Saudi wealth fund's former head of markets; Janet Li joins BEA Union Investment; Victoria-based asset owner names infra head; IFM Investors hires former Jupiter AM Asia chief; Prudential names chief IT officer; and more.
ESG regulations across the region are getting stricter even as asset owners increase pressure on companies to make more climate-related disclosures.