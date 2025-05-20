FWD Group makes third Hong Kong IPO bid
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
FWD Group, the insurer backed by tycoon Richard Li, is making its third attempt to list in Hong Kong after the company said it had shelved two previous bids due to market volatility amid China-US tensions.
