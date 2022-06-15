As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
Tag : ipo
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
Singapore is introducing tax rebates and other measures to rejuvenate its stock market. AsianInvestor asked asset managers and analysts about the impact of these initiatives on new listings and liquidity.
Despite negative cashflows, Australian closed superannuation fund has outperformed balanced fund peers through innovative investment approaches, with pre-IPO opportunities representing its latest tactical shift.
Institutional investment appetite remains for quality deals but deployment is becoming more circumspect as refinancing challenges and market uncertainty take hold.
Private equity eyes recovery in 2025, driven by expected rate cuts and renewed risk appetite. Firms are focusing on smaller buyouts, secondaries, and dual-track IPOs as key exit routes.
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
India's stock market surge has fuelled frenzied IPO activities in the first half. Will the party continue for the rest of the year? Fund managers share their views and explain what it means for foreign investors.
Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) activities are expected to rebound from rock bottom. Chinese institutional investors are set to play a bigger role, while more Middle Eastern capitals might come in.
Indonesia's emergence as a leading player in IPOs, driven by its abundant battery metal reserves and promising green energy sector, is also prompting speculation on its shifting investor perception and economic potential.
In partnership with Wellington Management
Increasingly, private companies who wish to manage risk and improve business performance, are incorporating ESG practices into their business models — irrespective of where they are in their life cycle. Xiaying Zhang, director, private investments, APAC client group and Hillary Flynn, director ESG private investments at Wellington Management present an overview of important steps in this journey for PE firms.
Asian consumer companies received the majority of the total capital deployed by sovereign wealth funds throughout a record-breaking year of direct investments.