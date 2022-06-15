AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Heather Ng
The insurer, backed by Li Ka-shing's son Richard, said it booked its first-ever net profit in the first quarter, with plans to strengthen its capital position and expand market reach after the planned share sale.
FWD Group makes third Hong Kong IPO bid
