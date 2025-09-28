AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Cat bonds and credit lead Asia's alternatives charge

Kristina Shperlik
As volatility reshapes the 40-year bull market, investors in Hong Kong and Singapore are pivoting to ILS, private credit and mid-market strategies, with allocations expected to rise.
Cat bonds and credit lead Asia's alternatives charge

Asia-Pacific's institutional investors are looking to increase their allocations in alternative investments, seeking yields uncorrelated to traditional equity and fixed income markets, fund managers told AsianInvestor.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.