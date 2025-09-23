Ping An puts Chinese blue chips, real estate and PE secondaries on investment menu
Insurers are pivoting to long-term strategies, diversifying into alternative assets to generate the stable cash flows needed to match their long-term liabilities.
Ping An’s overseas investment arm is pivoting towards assets offering long-term, stable cash flows—from Chinese blue-chips to global private equity secondaries—to manage its long-dated liabilities in a challenging macroeconomic environment, according to Hoi Tung, chairman and CEO at China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings).
