Asian allocators reframe gold as 60/40 portfolio frays

Nishtha Asthana
Gold allocations across Asia are on the rise as investors rethink portfolio construction, the role of US Treasuries and the balance between strategic hedging and tactical opportunity.
Asian investors are no longer approaching gold as a passive hedge alone. Instead, allocators are reassessing how the metal fits into portfolios at a time when traditional diversification assumptions are being challenged and the definition of “risk-free” assets is evolving.

