With market volatility persisting, experts weigh the outlook for gold as both a safe-haven asset and strategic investment.
Chinese insurers' new gold investment pilot program marks a significant shift in institutional asset allocation, signaling evolving global investment strategies and growing interest in precious metals as a portfolio stabiliser.
The People's Bank of China continues its bullion buying spree despite record-high gold prices, while new regulations open the door for insurers to enter the market. Asset managers weigh in on the strategic implications.
With 2024 having been dominated by geopolitical tensions and global unrest, AsianInvestor reflects on the asset classes that investment managers turned to in the hope of short-term stability and longer-term gains.
As gold continues its record-breaking rally in 2024, amid global tensions and monetary policy shifts, market experts weigh in on whether the precious metal's 30% surge will extend further.
As investors await rate cuts and look to move out of cash, continued market volatility and geopolitical tensions are making diversification and resilience a priority, according to a AsianInvestor webinar, in conjunction with State Street Global Advisors.
With investors in Hong Kong and Singapore seeking protection against market risks and volatility, gold allocations offer a compelling way to diversify and improve risk-adjusted returns. Robin Tsui, APAC Gold Strategist at State Street Global Advisors, explains trends and drivers behind the increasing exposure to this asset class.
More family offices in the region join the rush to gold to hedge their portfolios against market uncertainties both at home and abroad.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
Instead of looking for safe haven assets, family offices in Hong Kong are diversifying their investments and identifying megatrends to keep their portfolios resilient.
As we enter the second half of 2024, investors are closely monitoring the commodities market, scrutinising the potential impact of various geopolitical events and economic trends globally.
Gold has been reaching new highs lately, driven by the market's anticipation of a potentially dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy. Which direction is the precious metal heading in the next few months? Experts give their takes.