Market Views: What's driving China's gold reserve expansion?
The People's Bank of China continues its bullion buying spree despite record-high gold prices, while new regulations open the door for insurers to enter the market. Asset managers weigh in on the strategic implications.
In a notable development that has caught the attention of global markets, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has extended its gold reserve accumulation for a third consecutive month in January, even as the precious metal trades near historic highs.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.