The People's Bank of China continues its bullion buying spree despite record-high gold prices, while new regulations open the door for insurers to enter the market. Asset managers weigh in on the strategic implications.
Tag : commodity
Crude oil prices have surged to three year highs, hitting $77.7 per barrel on May 10. We asked six experts whether this trend will continue and what it means for Asian investors.
US tariffs on aluminium and steel could open the door for broader protectionist measures, and Asia remains very vulnerable, according to wealth and asset managers.
Gold price has fallen from its one-year peak in September and will be under further pressure if the US Federal Reserve increases interest rates as expected in December.
Regulatory uncertainty still clouds parts of the exchange-traded funds market, says a new report from State Street Global Advisors.
The UK bank has launched the iPath Dow Jones-UBS commodity index total return exchange-traded note, hoping to repeat the success it has seen in the US with such products.
Dutch bank announces creation of Singapore business to be led by Brian Cumming.
Singaporean stockbroker partners with ex-Cargill commodity traders to launch Asia''s first relative-value commodity fund.
With a 40% surge in profits, commodity-king Richard Elman explains how China is behind Noble''s recent phenomenal growth.