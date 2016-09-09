Despite Beijing's high-level outreach to tech leaders and market rallies, global investors await stronger policy signals from the world's second-largest economy in the face of property sector concerns and geopolitical tensions
Tag : pboc
The People's Bank of China continues its bullion buying spree despite record-high gold prices, while new regulations open the door for insurers to enter the market. Asset managers weigh in on the strategic implications.
The sustained pace of central bank purchases is unexpected and the trend could continue in the months ahead amid growing geopolitical tensions and a clouded economic outlook, said experts.
The old stimulus playbook, which involved cheap lending and a massive push to infrastructure to boost the economy, is no longer relevant, according to institutional investors. So what can China's government do this time around?
The new China-Singapore Green Finance Taskforce is expected to facilitate easier access to green bonds in both markets through stock exchange connections and digital trading.
A bullish message of Hong Kong's re-emergence was conveyed by a stellar cast of speakers at the Global Leaders' Summit.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is leading a $240 million Series D funding round for open source technology company Grafana Labs; South Korea’s Yellow Umbrella Mutual Aid Fund is seeking managers for a $328 million real estate mandate; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) posted HK$76.2 billion loss in the first quarter of 2022, and more.
Central bank heads could be replaced in China, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan in the coming three months. Whether the incumbents stay or not, all four face important policy challenges.
China's central bank has clarified operational details of the market access scheme, through which Standard Chartered expects strong early trading in July.
The region’s top 300 institutional investors registered a 3% rise in assets under management during 2016, according to our 15th consecutive annual survey.
International fund houses have received further clarity on investments into China's interbank bond market, say sources, but central banks remain the biggest drivers of fast-rising inflows.
The nation committed to developing green finance during the G20 Leaders Summit, but needs to firmly set out its definition of the concept to gain international investor capital.