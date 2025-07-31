Hedge funds offer flexibility in liquid markets, says JRT Partners’ CIO
Tuck Meng Yee of Singapore single family office JRT Partners makes the case for hedge funds as dynamic tools to navigate liquid markets.
Hedge funds remain a critical allocation tool in modern portfolios due to their flexibility, particularly in liquid markets, says Tuck Meng Yee, chief investment officer at Singapore family office JRT Partners.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.