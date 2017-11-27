The firm, which manages assets for a group of wealthy European families, is considering how it might increase its exposure to China amid big capital outflows.
Tag : hedge fund
A newly established association in Hong Kong plans to help Chinese alternatives managers raise capital offshore, defying the “Anything But China” global sentiment.
Sun Hung Kai & Co thinks it's crucial for hedge fund portfolios to stay liquid amid volatility, preferring strategies that don't take big equity bets.
From Brown University endowment to the world’s largest alternative manager, Joe Dowling, in an exclusive interview, explains the opportunities he sees in Asia in the new normal of quantitative tightening.
One of the founding members of the Hong Kong-based AXA Investment Managers Chorus team left the firm in early June, as the seven-year-old hedge fund business was terminated in recent weeks.
Technology and big data-driven databases are expected to help Asian asset owners appropriately benchmark their alternative investments across the world.
The CIO of the sovereign wealth fund outlined his investment strategy for alternative assets, and how he plans to leverage technology at a webinar hosted by AsianInvestor.
Asset owners looking to diversify portfolio risk with hedge funds may see limited gains or even losses as the Covid-19-induced financial crisis renders fundamentals irrelevant.
Institutional investors are allocating more to private equity at the expense of hedge funds and the trend looks set to continue, a survey from EY shows.
Four investment specialists tell AsianInvestor which hedge fund strategies investors are most clamouring for, and which they are shunning in today’s late-cycle environment.
A joint Cerulli-PRI study shows asset owners want more responsible investing from hedge funds, including better integration of ESG criteria and better communications.
The $3 billion Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager is understood to be making a push to increase its equity capabilities as it poaches EIP's CIO.