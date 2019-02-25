High net worth individuals and family offices often worry about how long term alternative funds can be and when they can get their money back. Investment vehicles offering liquidity are becoming popular.
Demand for infrastructure debt is experiencing a significant surge, particularly among family offices and asset owners in East Asia and Australia.
Karen Tan, head of investment solutions and managed solutions, Asia, at Pictet Wealth Management discusses current selection trends and how client preferences have evolved in recent months.
Taiwanese equity technology funds draw new capital for the seventh quarter as investors turn selective on fixed income funds.
HSBC Asset Management adds ETF business director; Ninety One broadens fixed income team; former CEO of Malaysia's EPF joins Mavcap; Citi promotes new HNW private bank head for Apac; Deutsche Bank hires Southeast Asia wealth leader; Barclays appoints Singapore private bank head; HSBC names Malaysia wealth banking head; and more.
After earlier signs of weakening Asia's ESG fund flows leapt up in the third quarter. Japan, Taiwan and South Korea registered particularly strong demand, according to Morningstar.
Insurers in Taiwan are leading a rising level of interest in ETFs among north Asian countries, seeing the vehicles as convenient for targeting higher yields and hedging purposes.
As the political crisis in Hong Kong continues, investors and financial services professionals believe more individuals could move themselves and their wealth to Taiwan.
Online sales of funds in China are disrupting the dominance of commercial bank distribution but the latest tie-up between two giant firms has limited scope, say some analysts.
We reveal the second part of our asset class awards, in which we chose a top fund across a set of different market areas and focuses.
We reveal the first part of our asset class awards, in which we chose a top fund across a set of different market areas.
Despite current political tensions, a new report suggests there is a much more cooperative relationship between Taiwan and the Chinese mainland from a business perspective.