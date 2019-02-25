AsianInvesterAsianInvester

HSBC Asset Management adds ETF business director; Ninety One broadens fixed income team; former CEO of Malaysia's EPF joins Mavcap; Citi promotes new HNW private bank head for Apac; Deutsche Bank hires Southeast Asia wealth leader; Barclays appoints Singapore private bank head; HSBC names Malaysia wealth banking head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 9