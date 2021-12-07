While there is still institutional interest in private credit, wealthy investors have been less enthusiastic in Malaysia, according to one investment research head.
Staff Reporter
The appointment of any of the candidates, all of whom are former business executives and money managers, reinforces the image of Singapore being run as a super-efficient corporation, said one observer.
The pension fund is focusing on raising its private market investments, similar to what several asset owners around the region are doing.
While structured products and equity funds used to be the asset classes of choice for high-net-worth individuals in Asia, the winds have changed as they now look towards alternatives.
Taiwanese equity technology funds draw new capital for the seventh quarter as investors turn selective on fixed income funds.
Neutral durations and infrastructure debt are part of strategies insurers have employed to manage headwinds such as regime changes and interest rate uncertainties.