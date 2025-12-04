India's Scan Holdings building a smarter family office
The Delhi-based firm has evolved into a tightly run investment platform that mirrors hedge fund sophistication—complete with in-house analytics, daily NAV calculations and a risk-managed portfolio spanning public markets.
Scan Holdings’ family office runs more like a hedge fund than a traditional wealth vehicle — combining the agility of active investing with the discipline of institutional systems. That’s intentional, said portfolio manager Sonakshi Agarwal, who oversees the Delhi-based firm's investment arm alongside her sister, Juhi.
