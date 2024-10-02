Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Tag : public markets
As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
With growing interest in niche sectors, investors are increasingly seeking value in areas like healthcare and emerging technologies.