Indian family office blends hedge fund precision with generational vision
Scan Holdings family office, led by sisters Sonakshi and Juhi Agarwal, is combining institutional rigour, in-house research and a hedge fund-style approach to managing the family’s proprietary capital.
When second-generation members Sonakshi and Juhi Agarwal took charge of their family’s investments, the sisters aimed to bring structure and independence to their wealth management.
