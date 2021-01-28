The family office discusses how it believes in tokenisation's power to reshape the financial landscape and related investment bets.
Tag : investing
MTR Lab sees potential for the Greater Bay Area to develop technology start-ups that can help with 'in-sourcing', a senior executive told AsianInvestor.
The asset owner has issued requests for proposals for mandates involving exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, equities, real estate, and other alternative assets. Some were awarded, while winners in others have yet to be announced.
The investment entity of Hong Kong's railway operator seeks companies that have a proven track record and is keen to help portfolio companies explore new use cases within MTR's ecosystem.
Despite sudden and unpredictable structural shifts in the markets, NZ Super is keeping its eye on five thematic trends including multi-dimensional inequality and blockchain adoption.
Inflation, fluctuating interest rates, Covid-19 shutdowns, and sporadic reopenings have led to bouts of volatility in the market, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selling over the last month.
AsianInvestor considers how technology and data advances could affect investing. We next look at the potential for universal ESG and asset owners becoming tougher fee hagglers.
The country's recent coup leaves foreign investors with a dilemma. Do they pull out and risk hurting local people, or stick in a country that is now ruled by a junta?
Alternative risk premia funds are often touted as an appealing investment option, despite performing badly in recent years. Asset owners need to consider how much value they offer.
The country has adopted new measures over local bond issuance and credit ratings. These may have little impact on defaults but could increase the participation of foreign investors.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in how international asset owners invest in Asia. They are increasingly moving to add resources and form partnerships in the region.
The Dutch pension giant is looking to invest more in the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India, with a particular focus on infrastructure, renewable energy and natural resources.