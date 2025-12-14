AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Indian pension regulator expands investment universe for NPS funds

Lucas Cacioli
HDFC Pension's CEO explains how expanded equity access, commodities exposure, and REIT flexibility will reshape the $177 billion NPS landscape over the next five years.
Indian pension regulator expands investment universe for NPS funds

India's pension regulator has dramatically expanded the investment universe for National Pension System funds, introducing access to mid-cap equities, commodities, and alternative assets in changes that industry leaders expect to fundamentally improve long-term returns despite increased short-term volatility.

