Australia will need to invest more in overseas markets as it is poised to overtake Japan as Asia's largest pension market by 2030.
Tag : pensions
The pension fund said it has excluded mainland China in new overseas investment mandates, citing rising risks in the slowing economy.
Bitcoin ETFs could be the key to unlocking new growth potential for the traditional portfolios of pension funds.
The growth of pension assets in some key Asian markets is surpassing that of global peers, accelerated by a pivot towards alternative investments and bolstered by reforms, a study showed.
While the Canadian government's desire to encourage local investments by pension funds is understandable, it shouldn’t come at the cost of undermining the independence, diversity and returns prospects of investments.
Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has appeared in a new advert calling on UK pensioners to lobby funds to cut fossil fuel exposure. It comes at a time when debate heats up on ESG globally and COP28 begins.
Beset by a lacklustre equity market, Indonesia's relatively buoyant bond market has become practically the only option for its yield-hungry domestic investors.
Strong member inflows to the social security fund are held in time deposits for a lack of alternatives. The investment team is building a case for a much wider mandate.
Consistent growth in assets under management means the pension fund needs to find different routes to invest, says its director of investment development.
AsianInvestor has identified 20 outstanding executives who are driving forward the region's pension industry. On the penultimate day, we showcase executives from Taiwan's BLF and the Netherlands' APG Asset Management.
The pension fund's pivot to domestic investments could affect returns negatively since a significant chunk of its investment income is currently derived from overseas exposure.
Dragon Capital's voluntary defined contribution plan launch comes as Vietnam's rapidly ageing population is set to increase pressure on the highly underfunded state pension plan.