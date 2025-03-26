AsianInvesterAsianInvester

In Focus: Is Trump intentionally crashing the stock market?

Lucas Cacioli
Financial analysts assess some wild claims that recent stock market turbulence might be part of a deliberate debt management strategy of the new administration.
In Focus: Is Trump intentionally crashing the stock market?

Recent market volatility following Donald Trump's election victory has sparked an unusual conspiracy theory amongst some of his supporters – that the US President is deliberately allowing stock markets to falter as part of a calculated strategy to lower government borrowing costs.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.