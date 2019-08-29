Financial analysts assess some wild claims that recent stock market turbulence might be part of a deliberate debt management strategy of the new administration.
Tag : ssga
Asset owners and managers in Asia Pacific (APAC) are looking to domestic and regional bond markets for portfolio diversification and income, reveals a survey commissioned by State Street Global Advisors’ ABF Pan Asia Bond Index Fund (PAIF).
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
After two of the world’s largest asset managers pulled out of Climate Action 100+, HESTA and NZ Super have restated their commitment to the effort.
Value over values in ESG for Apac asset owners; Opportunities abound in corporate, EM credit: Thai government pension; ESG 'backlash' emerges as fresh challenge for investors; Early-stage sustainable ventures pay off: family office Rumah Group; GIC’s mosaic approach to ESG analysis
The $3.15 trillion asset manager has named a new head of Asia via an internal promotion as part of a round of layoffs and following reports that the firm may be sold off.
With oil-producing countries hit hard by the crude price crash, their state institutions will have to dump liquid assets and, by default, raise private market allocations, say industry experts.
The region’s asset owners want to add internal ESG professionals as part of a broader effort to engage with the factors, according to a new SSGA survey.
Many institutional investors are seriously considering adding fixed income ETFs to their portfolios. Here in our second instalment we continue to dispel some myths about the investment vehicle.
The growth of fixed income ETF instruments has been robust, so it’s of little surprise investors have concerns over the risks entailed. Here we dispel a few myths about the investment vehicle.
State Street Global Advisors' Asia Pacific head of fixed income, Kheng-Siang Ng explains why index approaches are gaining popularity among investors.
For investors, this asset class offers the prospect of higher yields and exposure to the region's favourable growth characteristics, according to Matthew Arnold of State Street Global Advisors.