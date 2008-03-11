Financial analysts assess some wild claims that recent stock market turbulence might be part of a deliberate debt management strategy of the new administration.
Tag : stock market
As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
Despite the political uncertainty, institutional investors are maintaining a positive outlook for South Korea's equity market citing attractive valuations and expectations that the crisis will be short-lived.
The national pension fund continues to expand its outsourced assets in a dynamic investment landscape, as it reaps rewards from bets in overseas markets and emerging sectors.
In a series on how Asian markets might develop in the coming year, AsianInvestor zooms in on Japan and how investors might find value in stocks on the backdrop of a weak yen and a loose monetary policy.
The ruling partyÆs inability to hold on to a majority in parliament raises concerns over the direction of much needed economic reforms.