The US fund manager has recruited a sales head in Hong Kong from alternatives house Oaktree with a view to building a team and expanding its institutional client base in the region.
The alternative investment firm's co-chairman is tipping more distressed opportunities in China off the back of an expected rise in defaults. It has also been raising money from mainland investors.
But the $93 billion alternatives manager would have to 'retool' to make a big play in private equity in the region, said chairman Howard Marks.
Distressed specialist Oaktree will gain unprecedented access to China's non-performing loan sector through a partnership with Cinda, the mainland's biggest bad bank.
Six large hedge fund managers are set to raise money from China investors, with the number of firms tipped to expand down the line.
MBK Partners will work with the National Pension Service to attract $2 billion capital for investments in Korea. Oaktree has allotted $3 billion for investments in Korea.
Howard Marks and William Kerins from Oaktree Capital discuss the firm's global investment strategy and explain why subprime contagion could still spread.
The two year old special situations firm is being picked up by private equity firm Oaktree for an undisclosed sum.
The OSM Asian Principal Opportunities Fund closes with $577 million to now spend on private equity deals in Asia.
Ex-chairman of JPMorgan Asia Pacific joins the alternative-investment firm currently expanding in Hong Kong and Beijing.