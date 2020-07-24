The Singapore-based fund house continues to enhance its technology platforms to better serve investors, while putting its ESG commitment into stronger actions.
In partnership with UOB Asset Management
The robust growth of China’s economy underpins the appeal of its local equity market, which is set to attract more foreign inflows this year.
UOB Asset Management was named Best Asia Fund House of the Year in our most recent Asset Management Awards. The exclusive interview with Boon Kiat Thio (Group CEO of UOB Asset Management) and Vana Bulbon (CEO of UOB Asset Management Thailand) uncovers the key priorities for the business moving forward.