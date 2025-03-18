Manulife appoints new Asia president and CEO
Manulife shakes up senior leadership in Asia, naming Steve Finch as Asia president and CEO amid strategic regional changes.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.