Shusi He
The Canadian life insurer's Asia investment team makes an internal promotion and transitions into new leadership as veteran Gerald Posthuma departs after two decades.
Manulife names new Asia CIO
Staff Reporters
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 16
Staff Reporters
Manulife China JV CEO joins HSBC; AustralianSuper adds to equity team: Morgan Stanley IM appoints Asia head; Sung Hung Kai & Co adds PE head from Mirae Asset; Matthews Asia hires new regional head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, May 25