Manulife shakes up senior leadership in Asia, naming Steve Finch as Asia president and CEO amid strategic regional changes.
Manulife Asia announces major leadership reshuffle; MLC Life Insurance names new CRO; LaSalle reveals Asia Pacific co-heads; JP Morgan AM appoints HNW head for Australia; and more.
CIC names new chairman; AustralianSuper bolsters London equities team; Manulife HK & SEA investment head exits; HKEX appoints sustainability chief; Prime Super announces leadership revamp; and more.
Manulife wealth and asset management names new Asia head; AllianzGI appoints APAC equity CIO; AllianceBernstein appoints head of Asia institutions; Apollo opens Korea office; and more.
Rising demand for healthcare and retirement solutions presents an attractive opportunity for insurers.
The Canadian life insurer's Asia investment team makes an internal promotion and transitions into new leadership as veteran Gerald Posthuma departs after two decades.
Malaysia's top life insurers Manulife and Generali Life still see attractive investment ideas in the ESG space, and believe the emergence of sophisticated ESG standards across emerging markets are helping shape those opportunities.
Strategic gains to be made from the current interest rate environment as well as duration matching benefits, investment heads say.
Malaysia’s stock market is not providing the desired growth premium, and insurers instead are turning to overseas and private market assets, the audience hears at AsianInvestor’s Malaysia Global Investment Forum.
Cbus Super names CEO; Credit Suisse AM's APAC head takes on new role; Manulife gets new Asia CEO; Malaysian central bank names new governor; GPIF appoints management communications head; M&G appoints Japan head; and more.
Manulife China JV CEO joins HSBC; AustralianSuper adds to equity team: Morgan Stanley IM appoints Asia head; Sung Hung Kai & Co adds PE head from Mirae Asset; Matthews Asia hires new regional head; and more.
After taking full ownership of its China joint venture, Manulife Investment Management is busy recruiting top talent to build up capabilities in retirement fund management.