India unveils landmark credit facility along with record bond sales push
India unveils measures to strengthen its bond market and boost infrastructure development, though concerns linger over shadow debt and transparency.
India's latest fiscal strategy, unveiled at the February 1 budget speech, centres on a credit enhancement facility alongside a record bond sales target of 14.82 trillion rupees ($171 billion) for the upcoming fiscal year, drawing varied responses from industry experts.
While the sizeable bond sales target could pressure market sentiment initially, analysts believe the government's adherence to fiscal consolidation could bolster investor confidence over time.
