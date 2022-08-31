The policy move could drive insurers' equity investments higher, but it also adds risks, requiring careful portfolio management amid market volatility.
Tag : equity
As South Korea grapples with its worst market downturn since 2009, we asked investment experts to identify potential turning points that could spark a recovery in one of Asia's largest economies.
What lies ahead for institutional investors in 2025? From AI to market shifts, leading asset managers reveal their top predictions for the year's most significant investment trends.
The $509 billion government fund seeks to encourage investment managers’ expansion in Hong Kong to consolidate the city’s financial hub status.
Indian stocks have been bouncing between losses and gains since the unexpected outcome of India's crucial parliamentary elections. As the government moves to a new era of coalition politics, we asked experts about what investors can expect in the months ahead.
A recent AsianInvestor Asset Owner Insights survey showed a majority of respondents most interested in increasing their allocations to the region’s equities, particularly in IT, healthcare and financial sectors.
The Danish fund has overallocated to the subcontinent and launched a mandate dedicated to its equity market last year.
The Danish pension fund still expects high stock returns over time in China, particularly from private companies, its head of equities says.
The Danish pension fund sees both absolute and relative gains for its Asia stocks strategy, its head of equity tells AsianInvestor.
With unstable markets and a relatively low yen, the Japanese corporate pension fund faces plenty of challenges — but a multi-pronged investment strategy for next year is taking form.
Asian pension funds need to work twice as hard, especially in governance for investment oversight, to keep pushing for greater portfolio diversification and resilience in order to fulfil their fiduciary duty to an ageing population.
Demand for private credit set to rise as PE valuations slump; Sun Life eases out of China, Hong Kong equity exposure as geopolitical risks mount; University endowments look to alternatives for higher returns; The war on 'woke': will the anti-ESG wave in the US reach Asia?; Japan strengthens ESG efforts with new code of conduct