Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Tag : allspring
Multiple catalysts beyond dollar weakness signal potential sustained revaluation of emerging market equities, as correlations with developed markets continue to decline.
Unisuper add to private markets team; HKEX makes three appointments; Natixis IM's APAC head changes role; Allspring opens HK office; Leo Wealth makes Singapore acquisition; and more.
NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.