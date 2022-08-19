Staff Reporters Aug 19, 2022

NGS Super strengthens investment team; China's PICC promotes Zhang Jinhai to vice president; AustralianSuper relocates PE head to New York; State Street appoints new Korea head; Allspring opens Tokyo office with new hire; T. Rowe Price bolsters Asia institutional business with new hire; Ageas hires Christian Choi as regional director; China VC fund leader becomes HSBC board member; Malaysia's Mavcap hires new CIO; Colliers Apac IT director; Singapore's HG Exchange appoints chairman.