Donald Trump's return to the White House this week has rattled financial markets, with executive orders on climate, tariffs, and immigration sparking fresh inflation concerns. As some analysts bet on potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, leading asset managers share their predictions.
Donald Trump's dramatic victory in the presidential election marks a major political shift, but will his economic agenda prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate-cutting plans?
As earnings season begins, fund managers assess the strength of the US economy and the biggest risks ahead.
The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
Investment heads at big UK life companies Aviva and Phoenix Group explain how they are thinking about geopolitical and macroeconomic issues in today’s uncharted waters.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
Gold has been reaching new highs lately, driven by the market's anticipation of a potentially dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy. Which direction is the precious metal heading in the next few months? Experts give their takes.
With the UK and Japan falling into technical recession, AsianInvestor asked fund managers which other economies might be at risk of entering negative growth in 2024.
Global politics will influence investor behaviour to a greater extent this year, for various reasons — not least of which being the sheer number of countries going to the polls.
With inflationary pressures easing in the US, hopes of a Fed policy pivot are growing. While that is good news for risk assets, investors will need to watch out for the ramifications of what is tipped to be a huge year for elections worldwide.
Concerns about inflation and interest rate developments create a wide range of approaches for the coming year, an outlook survey shows.
With geopolitical uncertainty, the highest interest rates in years, sticky inflation, what is best-case scenario for investors? And what's the worst? Five industry professionals share their views.