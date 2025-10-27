News Hub: Hong Kong Jockey Club sells $1bn in fund assets to Canadian firm
Temasek-backed Seviora Holdings and Azalea Investment Management have partnered with Korea’s Samsung Securities to expand Korean investor access to global private markets; Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance has invested 100 million yen in CraftBank.
TOP NEWS
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.