News Hub: HKMA inks $1bn deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund sign a $1bn partnership to fuel GBA expansion; Singapore’s MAS appoints six asset managers to oversee $2.2bn mandate to bolster the local stock market; Indonesian SWF Danantara secures a $1bn multi-currency credit facility from a syndicate of major international banks; and more.
TOP NEWS
