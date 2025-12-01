AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

News hub: State Super announces new partnership with Frontier Advisors

Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara plans to cut the number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from 1,000 to 200; Indonesian BPJS Ketenagakerjaan (BPJS TK) plans to invest up to 5% of its portfolio overseas.
