News hub: Aware Super expands US footprint with $1.3bn logistics platform
Australian superannuation fund partners with Goodman to establish a $1.3bn logistics platform in the US; Future Fund discloses investments in major weapons manufacturers; Japanese pension funds follow GPIF's impact investing shift; and more.
TOP NEWS
