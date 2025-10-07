AsianInvesterAsianInvester

News hub: Aware Super expands US footprint with $1.3bn logistics platform

Australian superannuation fund partners with Goodman to establish a $1.3bn logistics platform in the US; Future Fund discloses investments in major weapons manufacturers; Japanese pension funds follow GPIF's impact investing shift; and more.
News hub: Aware Super expands US footprint with $1.3bn logistics platform

TOP NEWS

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.