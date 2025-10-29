Japan's 'Takaichi trade' momentum sparks sector shifts
With defence, tech, infrastructure and energy in focus, investors are rotating into key sectors while watching inflation and forex risks.
Japanese equities are surging on the back of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ascent to power, with investors embracing what’s being dubbed the “Takaichi trade.” Her policy agenda—marked by aggressive fiscal stimulus, a dovish Bank of Japan and strategic sector investment—is reshaping regional allocations and driving foreign inflows.
