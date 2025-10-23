Market Views: How achievable is China's 5% GDP growth target this year?
Investors and economists weigh in on the feasibility of Beijing's official target amid policy shifts and regional ripple effects.
China’s economy expanded by 4.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, logging its weakest quarterly performance so far this year. Despite the deceleration, cumulative growth for the first nine months came in at 5.2%, keeping Beijing within striking distance of its full-year GDP target of “around 5%”.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.