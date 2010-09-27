The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
Supply chain shocks, rising inflation, and the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine prompt investors to prepare for an economic environment of stagflation.
Risks including property downturn and ongoing pandemic make for difficult investment decisions.
Despite strong GDP growth, Singapore’s equities lag developed market benchmarks, and valuations remain high, but experts expect more normalisation of the economy across Asean markets in 2022.
Weaker growth numbers and high equity valuations could lead more foreign investors to trim positions amid some profit taking, say market experts.
The Bank for International Settlements' chief economist has characterised the situation in certain countries as a "financial boom gone wrong". AsianInvestor gauged experts' response.
So long as that GDP growth is cleaner and greener due to China's push to reduce corruption and pollution, said Wayne Bowers, the firm's CEO of Emea and Asia Pacific.
The bank's senior economist, Frederic Neumann, highlights three reasons why investors should be worried as Asian growth appears predicated on pumping economies full of credit.
IMF director for Asia and Pacific, Anoop Singh, sees room for policy change and is positive about domestic consumption, but says collective action on growth drivers in the region is needed.
Lombard Street Research’s Charles Dumas says the global economy will fall into recession and China won’t be able to help. US equities are best poised to lead investors to recovery.
Investment bank economists turn tail and run when asked by AsianInvestor to comment on how Li Keqiang analyses the Chinese economy.
Speaking at AsianInvestor’s institutional investor summit in Beijing, Zuo Xiaolei, chief economist at China Galaxy Securities, explains why things remain on track.