East Timor’s SWF enters new era as oil revenues dwindle
With petroleum inflows nearing zero, Timor-Leste’s $18.7bn fund pivots to investment returns and regional diversification to sustain its future.
East Timor’s $18.7 billion sovereign wealth fund got its start two decades ago with seed money from oil revenue. Now, the Fund is entering a new phase as the inflows from oil are expected to temporarily cease in the next few years. As government spending continues running high, the only source to sustain the Fund’s balance is its investment returns.
