Japan's GPIF loses world's biggest pension fund crown: report

Peter Brieger
The $1.65 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund slipped behind Norway in rankings of the world's 300 biggest funds, which account for nearly 42% of pension assets globally.
Japan’s GPIF has lost its place as the world’s biggest pension fund after more than two decades at the top, while India’s public pension returned to the asset-ranked top 20 list, according to a new report.

