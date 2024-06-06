Japan's $1.7 trillion pension fund cites settlement and liquidity concerns; $1.8 billion deal will boost Nomura's AUM by $180 billion; US pension funds commit $250 million to EQT's Asian private equity fund; and more.
Tag : gpif
GPIF keeps 25% allocations across four asset classes for next five years; NPS introduces new framework allowing more flexible alternative investments; UAE-backed MGX makes $2bn investment in Binance; Thailand launches $6.2bn ESG fund scheme, and more.
Singapore's Temasek launches wholly-owned private credit platform; Japan's GPIF considers raising investment return target; BlackRock acquires HPS Investment Partners in $12 billion deal; and more.
The diversification of active managers and a heightened focus on portfolio rebalancing are contributing factors to the steady performance of Japan's state pension fund, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The need for transparency makes it no easy task for Japan's national pension fund to fully leverage artificial intelligence tools in asset management processes, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Although the Japanese state pension fund is curious about newer investment classes, more developments are required before they become relevant to its investing, its CIO says.
China's CIC chairman and Saudi Arabia's PIF governor meet in Beijing; Temasek plans to invest up to $10 billion in India in three years; NPS hires managers for PE mandates; and more.
The Japanese state pension fund can dismiss its dethronement as the world’s largest asset owner, as relative rankings are immaterial to its marathon mission of delivering long-term returns.
Cash-strapped Chinese developer sells Shanghai mall share to partner GIC; NPS slashes external managers for foreign equities by up to 10%; AustralianSuper adds to AI stocks; and more.
The Japanese state pension fund beats the market with record gains, as its active management push on equities picks up steam.
The world’s largest pension fund is increasing its use of active managers and publishing reports on their efforts, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Partnerships with aligned asset owners are one of the ways to gain access to good returns beyond leverage in private markets, the CIO of the world’s largest pension fund says in an exclusive interview.