AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

'Hidden' climate hazards eroding asset owner returns: study

Peter Brieger
The MSCI-Swiss Re analysis comes as COP30, the UN's annual climate change conference, gets underway in Brazil.
'Hidden' climate hazards eroding asset owner returns: study

The world’s biggest institutional investors are seeing their returns eroded by “hidden” climate risks in their portfolios, from floods and heatwaves to water scarcity and wildfires, a new MSCI-Swiss Re study warns.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.