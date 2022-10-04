A new report also says that advanced economies’ dominance of financial flows and development aid is waning, underlining the need for better international cooperation and more private investment.
The Rockefeller Foundation is committing substantial resources to climate initiatives, focusing on energy, food, health, and financial systems to drive impactful change.
The recently concluded COP28 reached a historic global climate agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels. What does it mean for Asia's institutional investors?
In partnership with MSCI
As Asia Pacific insurance companies increasingly recognise the importance of assessing climate risk across all aspects of the business, MSCI believes they need a three-pronged approach: measure and manage climate risks, pursue sustainability goals, and tap potential growth opportunities presented by climate change.
Food prices have soared in the past 18 months. Are they headed still higher, and what are the investment implications? AsianInvestor asked five experts.
A senior executive from AXA lays out reasons how insurers are helping drive standardisation of ESG reporting, as pressure mounts on companies to comply with increasingly strict regulations, especially climate-related ones.
The Rumah group, a single family office, explains how it picks investment opportunities -- and partners -- that can create impact and deliver profit.
Canadian pension fund adds more detail to the scope of climate change and related business risks it expects companies to consider.
Government commitments to sustainable finance are expected to help unlock significant capital and improve investment opportunities for asset owners in the region.
In partnership with Schroders
In the wake of COP27, the "just transition" to a green economy must put people at its centre, says Maria Teresa Zappia, deputy chief executive officer at BlueOrchard, and head of sustainability and impact at Schroders Capital.
GPs in the region say they’re on board with ESG strategies, but a new survey identifies focus areas for attention amid a lack of performance data and standards.
Governments may be tempted to backtrack on emissions commitments in the short term, but investors see new opportunities arising from energy uncertainty.