Australia's green bank CEFC draws 'crowding in' capital to hit energy goals
Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) is ramping up renewable energy investment as the country targets a 2050 net zero goal.
A landmark agricultural platform deal between Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and Canadian pension fund La Caisse underscores how Australia is leaning on government policy and global capital to drive renewable investment, says Monique Miller, CEFC’s CIO for renewables and sustainable finance.
