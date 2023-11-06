Tailored private credit solutions are stepping up to fund Asia’s evolving energy transition needs, particularly in complex and underserved areas.
Flexible structuring and faster execution positions private credit as a key enabler for early-stage and transitional green projects as traditional banks pull back.
Energy transition investing and net-zero commitments are lower in the region, according to a global survey of asset owners and their representatives.
A new report also says that advanced economies’ dominance of financial flows and development aid is waning, underlining the need for better international cooperation and more private investment.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
In seeking out companies that provide essential products or services to society, EQT is focused on investing in high-quality businesses with significant and sustainable growth potential in attractive industries.
The British insurer’s investment chief believes China will reach its 2060 carbon neutrality target ahead of schedule.
The Hong Kong-headquartered insurer sets near-term climate transition targets for its investments, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The Rockefeller Foundation teams up with Bezos Earth Fund to catalyse private capital in Global South’s energy transition, while Ping An and Temasek also see opportunities in renewable energy storage.
Emerging markets present a $330 billion opportunity per year in green investments, a recent report noted, and highlighted four sectors ripe for private capital deployment.
The recently concluded COP28 reached a historic global climate agreement on transitioning away from fossil fuels. What does it mean for Asia's institutional investors?
Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Exchange Fund and the new Hong Kong Investment Corporation will join forces with the Silk Road Fund to invest in Belt and Road Initiative projects focusing on energy transition and infrastructure.